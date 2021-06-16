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Sen. Rand Paul's Senate Filibuster, (11th hr.) on domestic drone strikes. 03062013
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During the confirmation hearing on whether or not John Brennan was to be confirmed as head of the CIA, the subject of domestic drone strikes was broached. President Obama made some troubling ambiguous comments regarding what he saw as being within his power as President. This triggered Senator Rand Paul to begin a 12 hour filibuster until a fitting and constitutional answer to this troubling question 'unambiguously' came from President Obama and from a majority of the Senate.
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