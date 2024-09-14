Would You Survive a Day Here The Impossible Fortress of Tzeentch in the Realm of Chaos of Warhammer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
"I have no idea how I ended up in this place. One moment, I was standing on familiar ground, and the next, I was plunged into a world that defies all logic and reason. The air itself feels strange, heavy with a scent that shifts from sweet to putrid with every breath. I can’t even be sure how much time has passed since my arrival; minutes stretch into hours, then contract into mere seconds...."