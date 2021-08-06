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More Lies Single Birthing Persons Tell | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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21 views • August 06, 2021
Over 4 years after single “birthing persons” had a new favorite dude to hate, Badd Popp comes back with even more bad news for everyone’s favorite bedroom toy. He’s busting out your tricks.
#SingleMoms #BirthingPersonsLOL #PoppCulture

Brought to you by “Worthless: The Young Person’s Indispensable Guide to Choosing the Right Major”
https://www.amazon.com/Worthless-Young-Persons-Indispensable-Choosing/dp/1467978302

Brought to you by Dr. B. Real’s series on “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism”
Volume 1: https://www.amazon.com/War-West-Surviving-Fourth-Feminism/dp/B08928L8JZ/
Volume 2: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H

Redonkulas.com Theme “The Grunt” written and performed by Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net

Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com

Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp

Sources
The Dating Power Flip at 30
https://archive.vn/gWzYj
The Dos and Don’ts of Dating More Than One Guy at a Time
https://archive.vn/hikgp
Self Deletion Rates for Girls on the Rise
https://archive.ph/mt5AO
Underage Girls Using Fake IDs to Sell OnlyFans
https://archive.vn/n0mJc
Court Denies Unwed Father Parenting Rights
https://archive.vn/EDpX6
75% of Kids Born out of Wedlock
https://archive.vn/kKdw0

Video Throwbacks
14 Lies Single Mothers Tell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjIubdalM8k
Captain Save-a-Ho
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txEjSj_yUXA
Keywords
liesfunnysingle mothersredonkulasterrence popppopp culture
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