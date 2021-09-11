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This IS IT! - 9/11 To Covid - 20 Years To ENSLAVE HUMANITY!
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925 views • September 11, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Adam Williams, a health fitness coach who was in the World Trade Center on 9/11 as the planes hit and woke up to the obvious programming of mankind some years later.
Adam survived 9/11, but now he faces likely an even greater attack on humanity by they/them/those. The plandemic which has brought billions to their knees and made zombies out of our own family members.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Adam walks us through his experience on 9/11 and what lead us to what we're witnessing today as we're surrounded by complacent people in fear of an invisible enemy.
From one false flag to another, this video breaks down the path we have all allowed ourselves to be lead down whether we're awake or not. The question is, what are we going to do about it?
Our individual freedoms are few to none at this point. Will each of us stand up in this, the most polarized and frightening period of not just our generation, but our century?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
https://www.facebook.com/adamnwilliams
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Adam Williams, a health fitness coach who was in the World Trade Center on 9/11 as the planes hit and woke up to the obvious programming of mankind some years later.
Adam survived 9/11, but now he faces likely an even greater attack on humanity by they/them/those. The plandemic which has brought billions to their knees and made zombies out of our own family members.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Adam walks us through his experience on 9/11 and what lead us to what we're witnessing today as we're surrounded by complacent people in fear of an invisible enemy.
From one false flag to another, this video breaks down the path we have all allowed ourselves to be lead down whether we're awake or not. The question is, what are we going to do about it?
Our individual freedoms are few to none at this point. Will each of us stand up in this, the most polarized and frightening period of not just our generation, but our century?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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