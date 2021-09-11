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This IS IT! - 9/11 To Covid - 20 Years To ENSLAVE HUMANITY!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Adam Williams, a health fitness coach who was in the World Trade Center on 9/11 as the planes hit and woke up to the obvious programming of mankind some years later.
Adam survived 9/11, but now he faces likely an even greater attack on humanity by they/them/those. The plandemic which has brought billions to their knees and made zombies out of our own family members.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Adam walks us through his experience on 9/11 and what lead us to what we're witnessing today as we're surrounded by complacent people in fear of an invisible enemy.
From one false flag to another, this video breaks down the path we have all allowed ourselves to be lead down whether we're awake or not. The question is, what are we going to do about it?
Our individual freedoms are few to none at this point. Will each of us stand up in this, the most polarized and frightening period of not just our generation, but our century?

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewsfalse flagpoliticstravelnetherlands911conspiracybuilding 7voluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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