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Armed female bystander kills man firing at party in West Virginia . NO MEDIA COVERAGE ON THIS.
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141 views • May 31, 2022
Another argument for everyone over 18 to have a gun [ World Wide ] – Police are always minutes away when seconds count -
𝗔 𝗨𝗦 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 '𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀' when she shot a man who opened fire on a crowd of people with a semi-automatic rifle in Charleston, West Virginia. -
Dennis Butler, a 37-year-old with an extensive criminal history, was killed after he targeted a group of around 40 people attending a birthday party.
𝗔 𝗨𝗦 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 '𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀' when she shot a man who opened fire on a crowd of people with a semi-automatic rifle in Charleston, West Virginia. -
Dennis Butler, a 37-year-old with an extensive criminal history, was killed after he targeted a group of around 40 people attending a birthday party.
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