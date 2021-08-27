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Pfizer FDA Approved: Here's What Happens Next
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20 views • August 27, 2021
Now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine, businesses and universities are going to feel more emboldened to mandate vaccinations … but does the FDA stamp of approval really mean the vaccine is safe for everyone now?
With recent investigations into the Pfizer and Moderna jabs revealing an increased risk of heart inflammation, there’s still plenty of room for doubts — not to mention the fact that the phase three clinical trials of the Pfizer shot won’t even be completed until at least 2026.
Not every health professional is blindly enthusiastic about the vaccines, and on today’s show we are going to be going over the reasons why any reasonable person might still be skeptical about the safety of the shot.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
With recent investigations into the Pfizer and Moderna jabs revealing an increased risk of heart inflammation, there’s still plenty of room for doubts — not to mention the fact that the phase three clinical trials of the Pfizer shot won’t even be completed until at least 2026.
Not every health professional is blindly enthusiastic about the vaccines, and on today’s show we are going to be going over the reasons why any reasonable person might still be skeptical about the safety of the shot.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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