The secret deal to remove Snake River dams & the war against small farmers

The government has made a secret deal with four tribes to remove dams from the snake river removing power, irrigation and transportation from Washington and Oregon. Why? For fish. Also talking about the war against small farms. Tha KS for tuning in! Please like, share and subscribe!





#washingtonnews #oregonnews #snakeriver #dams #hydropower #naturalgas #washingtonpolitics #democratpolicies #politicalnews #politics #conservativenews #conservativeviews #conservativevalues #leftcoastnews #behindthelinepodcast