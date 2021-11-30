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This Pivotal Moment
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81 views • November 30, 2021
This is a phenomenal piece of work.
Credit to all involved!
Flattered to have our footage featured prominently too.
Please watch and share.
This Pivotal Moment
“The proposed global rollout of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine Passports are a Trojan horse being used to create a completely new type of controlled and surveilled society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory. It's time to stop this plan in its tracks.”
Watch in high quality on YouTube
https://youtu.be/8TFKkbj01NQ
Credit to all involved!
Flattered to have our footage featured prominently too.
Please watch and share.
This Pivotal Moment
“The proposed global rollout of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine Passports are a Trojan horse being used to create a completely new type of controlled and surveilled society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory. It's time to stop this plan in its tracks.”
Watch in high quality on YouTube
https://youtu.be/8TFKkbj01NQ
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