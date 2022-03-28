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Nano tech areosolized body infiltration, and the need for personal EMP.
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105 views • March 28, 2022
With the globalist admission of the existence of areosolized nano particulates, capable of penetrating the body, allowing for mind control, it may be necessary to create and carry a personalized Electromagnetic pulse device capable of destroying these nano circuits, before they make their connection to mind controlling 5g networks.
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