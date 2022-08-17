The Secret Behind China's Ghost Cities

Jim Crenshaw





August 16, 2022





What is truly the purpose of these hollow concrete labyrinths, what secret lies within? It would seem that China's economy is built on debt and bullshit just like ours? So when it crashes will it crash as hard or worse?





Check out all the crazy made up communist rules they have about property. Keeping in mind the elites running our shit show would love to do those things to us. You can own the home but there is a 70 year lease on the land? Crazy crap like that and they are buying it up.

Source: serpentza on Media Giant: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/i4vblUf0FVN3/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5fvkKDuOYdhH/



