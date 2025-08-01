HUGE MISTAKE! Trump slaps punitive tariffs on countries that produce the TRANSFORMERS needed to build U.S. factories and data centers (Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 1, 2025)

- Discovery of Secret Room in FBI Building (0:11)

- Criticism of FBI and Intelligence Agencies (1:24)

- Challenges with Burn Bags and Document Destruction (2:48)

- Lack of Arrests and Legal Challenges (5:26)

- Summary of Document Findings (9:25)

- Trump Administration's Legal Strategy (11:54)

- Hopes for Mass Arrests (15:08)

- Challenges with Power Grid and AI Data Centers (25:17)

- Impact of Tariffs on Transformer Supply (46:48)

- Future of Energy and Decentralized Solutions (1:09:21)

- Introduction of Enoch AI Engine (1:15:24)

- Challenges with AI Data and Personal Experiences (1:25:51)

- Development and Performance of the AI Engine (1:28:19)

- Decentralization and Open-Source AI (1:30:34)

- Training Data and AI Capabilities (1:33:59)

- Prompt Engineering and AI Applications (1:40:28)

- Challenges and Future of AI Development (1:55:27)

- Censorship and Regulatory Concerns (1:57:29)

- Global AI Competition and Technological Advancements (2:06:23)

- Economic and Political Implications of AI (2:18:04)

- Geopolitical Shifts and Centralized Power (2:25:24)

- Demoralization and Betrayal of American Dream (2:39:28)

- Apocalypse Accelerationism and Christian Zionism (2:42:43)

- Critique of Religious Institutions and Their Teachings (2:46:44)

- Historical Context and Modern Implications (2:49:42)

- Cults and Their Influence on Global Events (2:52:32)

- The Role of Media and Education in Shaping Perceptions (2:55:27)

- The Impact of Religious Supremacy on Global Conflict (3:12:55)

- The Role of Individual Actions in Promoting Peace (3:19:24)

- The Future of Global Peace and Understanding (3:21:06)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/