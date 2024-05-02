Create New Account
THESE OCCUPATIONS ARE BEING COORDINATED BY THE US CAMPAIGN FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS (USCPR) ₪ [SOROS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 19 hours ago

DC_Draino - Have you noticed the same green tents & printed signs at these Hamas encampments?


We figured out why


These occupations are being coordinated by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)


Funded by George Soros Paying agitators $2,400+


@its_gabbygabs exposes the $ trail


Source: https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1785333405980164185


Thumbnail: https://jweekly.com/2024/05/01/whats-happening-at-the-gaza-protest-encampments-spreading-on-bay-area-campuses/


Shlomo_Gaslightowitz posted:


ALL enemy combatants

https://files.catbox.moe/yc8foj.jpg

