Dire Prophecy From Our Lord from 2012! Is It Possibly Coming To Pass This Year We Watch and Pray

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 19 hours ago Jesus to Jennifer , May 22nd, 2012
I weep today My children but it is those who are failing to heed to My warnings that will weep tomorrow. The winds of spring will turn into the rising dust of summer as the world will begin to look more like a desert. Before mankind is able to change the calendar of this time you will have witnessed the financial collapse. It is only those who heed to My warnings that will be prepared. The North will attack the South as the two Koreas become at war with each other.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-g5e2_y8gvM