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2020 Election fraud/coup & countercoup w/ Tina Foster on Answers for the Paranormal
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27 views • November 30, 2020
Tina Foster (aka Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA) discusses the 2020 Trump/Biden election, rampant voter fraud, and the ongoing coup/countercoup w/ Bill Posey and Joe Miroddi on Answers for the Paranormal.
Recorded 11 29 2020. Apologies that the 1st 8 minutes were omitted due to technical difficulties.
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
https://archive.is/wip/fwSjX
Cynthia is an attorney (WA) and the author of a number of books, including "The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca" (Auriga Books).
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Recorded 11 29 2020. Apologies that the 1st 8 minutes were omitted due to technical difficulties.
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
https://archive.is/wip/fwSjX
Cynthia is an attorney (WA) and the author of a number of books, including "The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca" (Auriga Books).
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Web: cynthiahodges.com
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