Governor Jesse Ventura Confronted By Adult and Child CIA agents

Former wrestler Jesse Ventura mentioned that he was confronted by 2 dozen CIA agents (children and adults and elderly of all ethnicities) in the basement of the capitol building of Minnesota after a meeting was scheduled with him. They were asking him exactly how he had won the election to become governor of Minnesota.
