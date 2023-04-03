Create New Account
Governor Jesse Ventura Confronted By Adult and Child CIA agents
Rational TV
Published 17 hours ago |

Former wrestler Jesse Ventura mentioned that he was confronted by 2 dozen CIA agents (children and adults and elderly of all ethnicities) in the basement of the capitol building of Minnesota after a meeting was scheduled with him. They were asking him exactly how he had won the election to become governor of Minnesota.

leftistsdeep stateciainfiltrationagents

