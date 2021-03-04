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This PLANdimic is Welfare for the Billionaires (Asset Stripping YOU)
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111 views • March 04, 2021
This PLANdimic is Welfare for the Billionaires (Asset Stripping YOU)
Video Source (Harry Vox): http://voxnews.com/
(FILMED A YEAR AGO)
Hey Kids! The scummy little rats in Washington, Israel and Wall Street have some bad new for you to suck on. They're going to force you to pay for this pandemic that they planted. That's right, this pandemic is a massive transfer of your money to them! How does that make you feel? Lets hope you never trust any single scumbag politician who gets up there and tells you they care! (hint: they don't).
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source (Harry Vox): http://voxnews.com/
(FILMED A YEAR AGO)
Hey Kids! The scummy little rats in Washington, Israel and Wall Street have some bad new for you to suck on. They're going to force you to pay for this pandemic that they planted. That's right, this pandemic is a massive transfer of your money to them! How does that make you feel? Lets hope you never trust any single scumbag politician who gets up there and tells you they care! (hint: they don't).
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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