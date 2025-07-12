This Saint News 12/7/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: First, let's see if we can meet in the middle. We'll go over a few things that hopefully both sides of the aisle can agree upon. Then it's off to Minnesota, the current hotbed of fraud and corruption. Insiders are blowing the whistle on TPUSA--maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be. The new media is conducting a coordinated attack on Candace Owens, which let's us know she's onto something. The vax is still causing sudden deaths... we'll find out why. San Francisco files first of its kind lawsuit against ultra processed food manufacturers. And before you know it fam, we'll be having some fun.
Candace Owens HIT with CRAZY SMEAR CAMPAIGN by Tim Pool!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHczm_h6-Dw&t=8s
Is TYLER BOYER Working With AZ Senator Jake Hoffman To EMBEZZLE Funds From TPUSA?
https://x.com/i/status/1995136903947890744
The story will change soon. It always does.
https://x.com/KuhnSteven90717/status/1990031059686432950
The TSA just quietly announced the next phase of REAL ID, complete with a new penalty that appears crafted to force Americans into compliance.
https://x.com/i/status/1996018365534503015
Shockingly, just 1% of offenders account for almost 70% of violent crime.
https://x.com/i/status/1995832825069928785
Despite USAID pouring over 4 billion into programs over four years, the Great Replacement Theory is real. The deliberate importation and protection of illegals is intended to fundamentally alter and ultimately destroy America and Western civilization as we know it.
https://x.com/i/status/1994951765792624847
These preachers have stood in the pulpit and on TPUSA Faith platforms, persuading millions of Christians and MAGA followers that Candace Owens is ‘evil’ and possessed, yet they expect her to walk into their territory.
https://x.com/i/status/1996743785330405746
Lara Logan - WHO IS BEHIND IT ALL?
https://x.com/i/status/1996811991692763147
The pacifists have not decided to go to war... yet
https://x.com/i/status/1995257200646979914
The Hong Kong fires at the wang fuk complex k*lls over 100 people... and it's connected to other major events
https://x.com/i/status/1995654303449842140
Gratitude is a Super Power
https://x.com/i/status/1993812080731017349
Tank and Alicia Keys
https://x.com/i/status/1994810409447227612
@ICXC_VICTORY | Playing For Change | Song Around The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClNZpC_c6Is&list=PLD3qp7AhbTmOu1iuwNkZ7vwbyr5ehJW9W&index=9
COVID-19 “Vaccines” Still Causing Sudden Deaths Years After Injection — Here’s Why
https://x.com/i/status/1980747197621891561
Our New Study Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Unleashed Widespread Silent Heart Damage — Outlines How to Detect and Treat It