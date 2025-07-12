BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 12/7/2025
22 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: First, let's see if we can meet in the middle. We'll go over a few things that hopefully both sides of the aisle can agree upon. Then it's off to Minnesota, the current hotbed of fraud and corruption. Insiders are blowing the whistle on TPUSA--maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be. The new media is conducting a coordinated attack on Candace Owens, which let's us know she's onto something. The vax is still causing sudden deaths... we'll find out why. San Francisco files first of its kind lawsuit against ultra processed food manufacturers. And before you know it fam, we'll be having some fun.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



Candace Owens HIT with CRAZY SMEAR CAMPAIGN by Tim Pool!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHczm_h6-Dw&t=8s


Is TYLER BOYER Working With AZ Senator Jake Hoffman To EMBEZZLE Funds From TPUSA?

https://x.com/i/status/1995136903947890744


The story will change soon. It always does.

https://x.com/KuhnSteven90717/status/1990031059686432950


The TSA just quietly announced the next phase of REAL ID, complete with a new penalty that appears crafted to force Americans into compliance.

https://x.com/i/status/1996018365534503015


Shockingly, just 1% of offenders account for almost 70% of violent crime.

https://x.com/i/status/1995832825069928785


Despite USAID pouring over 4 billion into programs over four years, the Great Replacement Theory is real. The deliberate importation and protection of illegals is intended to fundamentally alter and ultimately destroy America and Western civilization as we know it.

https://x.com/i/status/1994951765792624847


These preachers have stood in the pulpit and on TPUSA Faith platforms, persuading millions of Christians and MAGA followers that Candace Owens is ‘evil’ and possessed, yet they expect her to walk into their territory.

https://x.com/i/status/1996743785330405746


Lara Logan - WHO IS BEHIND IT ALL?

https://x.com/i/status/1996811991692763147


The pacifists have not decided to go to war... yet

https://x.com/i/status/1995257200646979914


The Hong Kong fires at the wang fuk complex k*lls over 100 people... and it's connected to other major events

https://x.com/i/status/1995654303449842140


Gratitude is a Super Power

https://x.com/i/status/1993812080731017349


Tank and Alicia Keys

https://x.com/i/status/1994810409447227612


@ICXC_VICTORY | Playing For Change | Song Around The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClNZpC_c6Is&list=PLD3qp7AhbTmOu1iuwNkZ7vwbyr5ehJW9W&index=9


COVID-19 “Vaccines” Still Causing Sudden Deaths Years After Injection — Here’s Why

https://x.com/i/status/1980747197621891561


Our New Study Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Unleashed Widespread Silent Heart Damage — Outlines How to Detect and Treat It

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1995579913185993114

