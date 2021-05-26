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Dozens of Funeral Homes say NO increase in Funerals since COVID plot started.
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71 views • May 26, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/7b063e38-bc47-43b1-939b-05fdcb64e4d5 Just like the lie Hospitals are swamped with COVID patients. So too funeral homes are reporting no increase in funerals since Covid scam began. WHERE ARE ALL THE VICTIMS KILLED BY COVID? The only pandemic that exists is the fictitious one created by big pharma controlled MSM news networks.
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