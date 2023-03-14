And We Know 3.13.2023 Hunters become the HUNTED. This is the FINAL BATTLE. UNSEAL the indictments! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 13, 2023





Hope you had a wonderful weekend. We will have a history lesson on the federal reserve today…and find out their involvement in these bank scares. What a week this might play out to be. Could be historic. We will also see a coverup of Epstein through all of this, and uncover more on BIG PHARMA.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Griffin on the coming banking catastrophe: https://t.me/PepeMatter/14780





Who owns the FED?

"The government could go to the FED and obtain instant money without having to consult the taxpayer... https://t.me/PepeMatter/14779





Edward Griffin on what the Federal Reserve really is: https://t.me/PepeMatter/14777





Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸

“Counterinsurgency”

https://t.me/PepeMatter/14761





“HEADS HAVE TO ROLL” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40668





What’s Really Happening at the Oscar Ceremony https://t.me/c/1716023008/165535





It Took Pfizer Over 100 Years to Surpass $40 Billion in Annual Revenue Before COVID - Ed Dowd https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60972





Covid vaccine death memorial in Canberra on the 5th of March 2023. Share with friends family and loved ones.. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6871





Pfizer mRNA Spike Protein Found in Deceased Man’s Brain and Heart: Peer-Reviewed Report https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6724

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cy59m-3.13.23-hunters-become-the-hunted.-this-is-the-final-battle.-unseal-the-ind.html



