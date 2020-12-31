PLANET LOCKDOWN | CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS | FULL INTERVIEW

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REQUIRED VIEWING!!! This is the great Catherine Austin Fitts removing the curtain and showing us what the real agenda is behind the CV19 pandemic. It is THE BEST explanation of the REAL machinations behind the pandemic that has been given to date!
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as a part of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII&;feature=emb_imp_woyt