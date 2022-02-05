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YET ANOTHER DOCTOR WHO QUESTIONED HER TRAINING AND DISCOVERED THE TRUTH - 72777
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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Truth and Consequences with Dr. Valentina Kiseleva
There is a steadily increasing flow of seasoned doctors and scientists who are coming into the knowledge of the truth that THERE ARE NO SUCH THINGS AS CONTAIGIOUS VIRUSES OF ANY KIND. Contagious viruses simply do not exist, not in nature and not even man made in a lab - the entire idea is FICTION from the word GO! (Contagious Viruses = Horror/Sci-Fi Genre Fiction - you may as well believe in Klingons, Vulcans and Wookie's)

Dr. Valentina Kiseleva questions the foundation of her medical training and goes back to the roots of the scientific process. She weeds out the flaws of scientific discovery that she was indoctrinated into during her years of medical training in the revealing conversation with Dr. Andy. Another medical doctor wakes up to full consciousness and faces the personal consequences of knowing truth and having to share it with the world.

"[the idea of] self replicating proteins is ridiculous in it's self..."
--Dr. Valentina Kiseleva

"...the so-called 'shedding effect', yet another ridiculous thing which has absolutely no scientific grounds..."
--Dr. Valentina Kiseleva

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72777
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dr andrew kaufmanspoiler alertcontagious virusestruth and consequencessci fi fictionshedding effect
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