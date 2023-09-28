Brighteon Broadcast News Sep 28, 2023 - America's Democrat-run cities about to go FULL MAD MAX

0:00 Intro

1:35 Gold

13:30 The Real Chaos

17:00 Target

21:42 Sensitive Story

46:36 FULL MAD MAX

1:18:16 Interview with Celeste Solum





- COSTCO now selling #gold bars, and they are selling out in minutes

- #Looting MOBS ransack downtown Philadelphia as police are overrun

- Virtue signaling white female CEO raped and murdered by violent black criminal

- Corporations hired 94% non-whites in year after BLM #riots and terrorism

- Globalists are trying to spark a RACE WAR across America by turning whites against blacks

- We must RESIST the invocation of hatred and remember we are all on TEAM HUMANITY

- As cities collapse, police will declare large sectors to be "no go" zones

- Violent criminal gangs will take over the cities as lawlessness reigns

- They will run RAIDS on suburbs and rural areas to acquire food and supplies

- Nearly all retailers and convenience stores will abandon the blue cities due to crime and violence

- Rural communities that wish to survive will need to organize road blocks and joint defense

- Property values in the collapsed cities will plummet to near-zero

- Those cities will go bankrupt, and the feds will bail them out to keep #pensions funded and prevent uprisings

- Massive fiat currency printing will commence, producing TRILLIONS more dollars, flooding the money supply

- #Inflation will skyrocket as the domestic money supply is flooded with more currency

- #FEMA will attempt to run rescue operations in the collapsed inner cities, bringing tents, food and water

- Many cities (like Chicago) will collapse into THIRD WORLD STATUS with tent encampments dotting the landscape

- Full interview with Celeste Solum on synthetic biology and human hybridization





