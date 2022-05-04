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Strong Delusion – It’s Not An illusion
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75 views • May 04, 2022
What’s the difference between illusion and delusion? Does that affect our understanding of current events? The apostle Paul made the prediction that God will send “strong delusion” that they should believe a lie (2 Thessalonians 2:11). Are we in those days?
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