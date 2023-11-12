Chicken Barley Soup





Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion (chopped)

2 large carrots (peeled and chopped)

2 ribs celery (chopped)

6 cups chicken broth (low sodium)

2 chicken breasts (whole, w/skin and/or bone in)

⅔ cup pearl barley (rinsed)

1 cube chicken bouillon

2 bay leaves





Preparation

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery and sauté for 5 minutes, until the vegetables soften.

Add the broth, chicken breasts, barley, chicken bouillon, salt, pepper and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover with a lid and cook for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the barley is tender.

Remove the bay leaves from the soup. Carefully remove the chicken breasts from the pot and shred with two forks.

Add the chicken back to the soup. Taste for seasoning and adjust as necessary. Ladle soup into bowls and serve.

Note: To make creamy chicken barley soup just add a little heavy cream powder when you add the shredded chicken back into the pot at the end and then cook it for about 3 minutes to thicken up.





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com

