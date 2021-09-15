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https://t.me/stewpeters/7254 Saw this on Stew Peters Telegram - See Description For Links and further info
Down The Rabbit Hole
Down The Rabbit Hole
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449 views • September 15, 2021
https://t.me/stewpeters/7254
Saw this on Stew Peters Telegram
In full transparency because I always research each story before posting. I came a cross this baby. If anyone knows the original poster so I can research further, please let me know.

This is beyond disturbing. We have all seen many victims with shaking etc.

“My niece had her second child last month. She resisted being vaccinated through the pregnancy until a month before the baby was born because she would need a cesarean section and the hospital and doctors told her they would not allow her into the hospital unless she had the jab. Well, you guessed it she complied and the result is that the baby is back in hospital. Needs a brain scan as they cannot fathom what is causing the jitters which are getting worse apparently every test they have done has come back negative and they admit they have no idea what is causing the problem so they are transferring him to the Great Ormond Street hospital to do further investigations.”

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