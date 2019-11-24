© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please Tell Me
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • November 24, 2019
Music and Lyrics by S.D. Lavender
S.D. Lavender (appearing as Dancin' Donald): vocals, acoustic guitar
Zac Lavender: bass, electric guitar, organ, drums, vocals
Terry Sullivan ( appearing as Rockin' Abe): electric guitar
Also Featuring The Water Hammer as The Blue-Faced Hag
7 videos and 6 images licensed and paid for through BigStock.com. All video and image licenses available upon request.
S.D. Lavender (appearing as Dancin' Donald): vocals, acoustic guitar
Zac Lavender: bass, electric guitar, organ, drums, vocals
Terry Sullivan ( appearing as Rockin' Abe): electric guitar
Also Featuring The Water Hammer as The Blue-Faced Hag
7 videos and 6 images licensed and paid for through BigStock.com. All video and image licenses available upon request.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.