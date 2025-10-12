Israel Is ALREADY Breaking The Ceasefire! w/ Ian Carroll

There is a great deal of skepticism swirling around the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with many observers questioning whether it will hold, especially considering Israel’s actions during and after other such agreements.

Jimmy and guest Ian Carroll reference reports of continued strikes in Gaza despite the ceasefire announcement and discuss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political motivations amid his ongoing corruption trials.

They hosts argue that internal Israeli politics, international financial interests, and shifting Gulf State influence may shape the future of the region more than humanitarian concerns. The conversation closes with reflections on the massive destruction in Gaza and skepticism about how or when reconstruction could realistically begin.

Israel allegedly attacked Palestinians in Gaza even as a new ceasefire was being announced, suggesting that the war has not been about rescuing hostages but about continuing territorial expansion and genocide.

Jimmy and guest Ian Carroll discuss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption scandals, claiming his political survival depends on prolonging the war to avoid imprisonment. The conversation also touches on Israel’s media influence and the lack of critical reporting in U.S. corporate news, which they say shields Netanyahu’s government from accountability.

Finally, they examine how global financial powers and Gulf States could profit from Gaza’s reconstruction, concluding that the peace process appears driven more by geopolitical and economic interests than humanitarian concern.

