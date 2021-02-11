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RED ALERT! PEOPLE GOING BLIND After Controversial mRNA Shots! "Safe & Effective" They Said...
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484 views • February 11, 2021
RED ALERT! PEOPLE GOING BLIND After Controversial mRNA Shots! "Safe & Effective" They Said...
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b
QUOTE ,, We should be concerned not only about the health of individual patients, but also the health of our entire society. Ben Carson
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b
QUOTE ,, We should be concerned not only about the health of individual patients, but also the health of our entire society. Ben Carson
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