Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When Black Helicopter Vultures Began Circling American Skies
channel image
Rick Langley
948 Subscribers
87 views
Published 20 hours ago
When Black Helicopter Vultures Began Circling American Skies

Alex Jones has been working 24/7 for three decades to warn the American people exactly the reality we are experiencing today. The signs of totalitarianism were there from day one. This has never been a game. This has never been anything other than what it truly is. Alex Jones and Infowars need the support of patriots now more than ever.

Keywords
when black helicoptervultures begancircling american skies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket