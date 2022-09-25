Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"I'm the first Kenyan-American to be President of the United States" 🛀 BATHHOUSE BARRY
238 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 2 months ago |

https://altcast.tv/watch/039-how-039-bout-dat-039-039-kneepads-039-harris_YA5bimPaZbtuQ1N.html - could not post here, but you should see 👀


Sources: [thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/PBxVR2W.jpg 💳]


https://gab.com/OriginalWhiteHorse/posts/109058993833910665

https://gab.com/OriginalWhiteHorse/posts/109059221778490013


Obama acknowledges his Kenyan homeland: "Am the 1st Kenyan American to be the President of the USA"

Jul 26, 2015

President Obama acknowledges his Kenyan homeland: "Am the first Kenyan American to be the President of the USA"


Watch KTN Live http://www.ktnkenya.tv/live

Follow us on http://www.twitter.com/ktnkenya

Like us on http://www.facebook.com/ktnkenya

https://www.youtube.com/c/KTNKenya


I actually grabbed all of the comments as of an hour ago, but here are two pertinent ones:


Steven Mc

1 year ago

Look up his video at the university’ of Illinois when he talked to college kids as a Illinois senator. He admits his birth in Kenya. Then his wife threw him under the bus in another video saying they visited his home country of Kenya.


Boss Smith

3 years ago

He was born in Hawaii 2 years after it was added into the union via wikipedia... and Kenyan America is his nationality he’s not black nor African American


https://www.dcclothesline.com/2015/07/30/obama-im-the-first-kenyan-american-president/

[archive: https://archive.ph/s0SmN 💾]


https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2015/07/26/remarks-president-obama-kenyan-people

[achive: https://archive.ph/UJwNx 💾]


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/reversal-obama-acknowledges-living-with-kenyan-uncle-in-1980s/

[archive: https://archive.ph/YUaQj 💾]


https://youtu.be/bPEl9eyPaPc - You’ll Have A Microchip In Your Head And Like It! Says Klaus Schwab

Keywords
barack hussein obamaprovocationmisdirectiondebunkedterminatorextremismbathhouse barrynew york daily newswashington examinerpropaganda armprojectionpolitifactbarry soeterobait and switchfact checkingjoseph robinette bidenrobert hunter bidenlaptop from hellhomosexual banking mafiatatertotsemifasciststhree card montygeelong advertiserpressreader

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket