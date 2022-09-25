"I'm the first Kenyan-American to be President of the United States" 🛀 BATHHOUSE BARRY

https://altcast.tv/watch/039-how-039-bout-dat-039-039-kneepads-039-harris_YA5bimPaZbtuQ1N.html - could not post here, but you should see 👀
Obama acknowledges his Kenyan homeland: "Am the 1st Kenyan American to be the President of the USA"
Jul 26, 2015
President Obama acknowledges his Kenyan homeland: "Am the first Kenyan American to be the President of the USA"
I actually grabbed all of the comments as of an hour ago, but here are two pertinent ones:
Steven Mc
1 year ago
Look up his video at the university’ of Illinois when he talked to college kids as a Illinois senator. He admits his birth in Kenya. Then his wife threw him under the bus in another video saying they visited his home country of Kenya.
Boss Smith
3 years ago
He was born in Hawaii 2 years after it was added into the union via wikipedia... and Kenyan America is his nationality he’s not black nor African American
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2015/07/30/obama-im-the-first-kenyan-american-president/
[archive: https://archive.ph/s0SmN 💾]
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2015/07/26/remarks-president-obama-kenyan-people
[achive: https://archive.ph/UJwNx 💾]
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/reversal-obama-acknowledges-living-with-kenyan-uncle-in-1980s/
[archive: https://archive.ph/YUaQj 💾]
