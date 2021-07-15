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The Ten Stages to Satan Klaus' Fourth Reich Genocide
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109 views • July 15, 2021
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Intro vid: I don't need no vaccination (I can't get no satisfaction parody song): https://www.bitchute.com/video/cgfi0qGCaALC/
How The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic Has Eugenicist Parallels Today: https://principia-scientific.com/how-the-1918-spanish-flu-pandemic-has-eugenicist-parallels-today/
The Ten Stages of Genocide: https://www.hmd.org.uk/learn-about-the-holocaust-and-genocides/what-is-genocide/the-ten-stages-of-genocide/
2018 - Elon Musk warns A.I. could create an ‘immortal dictator from which we can never escape’: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/06/elon-musk-warns-ai-could-create-immortal-dictator-in-documentary.html
Our freedom versus Schwabism - Any chance yet to set us free from the Great Reset?: https://wsimag.com/economy-and-politics/64272-our-freedom-versus-schwabism
DR DAVID MARTIN – THE ILLUSION OF KNOWLEDGE: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-the-illusion-of-knowledge
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/06/15/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-national-strategy-for-countering-domestic-terrorism/
Coronavirus border restrictions leave dual citizens in limbo, unable to easily leave the country: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-09/coronaivurs-border-restrictions-hard-to-leave-permanently/100274870
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
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Connect with us on social media:
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Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: I don't need no vaccination (I can't get no satisfaction parody song): https://www.bitchute.com/video/cgfi0qGCaALC/
How The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic Has Eugenicist Parallels Today: https://principia-scientific.com/how-the-1918-spanish-flu-pandemic-has-eugenicist-parallels-today/
The Ten Stages of Genocide: https://www.hmd.org.uk/learn-about-the-holocaust-and-genocides/what-is-genocide/the-ten-stages-of-genocide/
2018 - Elon Musk warns A.I. could create an ‘immortal dictator from which we can never escape’: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/06/elon-musk-warns-ai-could-create-immortal-dictator-in-documentary.html
Our freedom versus Schwabism - Any chance yet to set us free from the Great Reset?: https://wsimag.com/economy-and-politics/64272-our-freedom-versus-schwabism
DR DAVID MARTIN – THE ILLUSION OF KNOWLEDGE: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-the-illusion-of-knowledge
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/06/15/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-national-strategy-for-countering-domestic-terrorism/
Coronavirus border restrictions leave dual citizens in limbo, unable to easily leave the country: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-09/coronaivurs-border-restrictions-hard-to-leave-permanently/100274870
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