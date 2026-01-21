BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Joseph Teti | Weaponized Institutions & Cultural Decay | 01.21.26
6 views • 1 day ago

In today's explosive episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Patrick will be stepping into the chair for Joe. We refuse to surrender Colorado or America quitting isn't in our DNA as we fight back against the stolen elections. With Antrim County, Michigan, blowing open fresh fraud revelations and President Trump teasing prosecutions ("I learned some things") while Howard Lutnick declares globalism dead in Davos, the tide is turning but the question hangs heavy: Will stolen sovereignty be reclaimed, or will the machine strike back harder?


Elite special operations veteran Joseph Teti (Force Recon Marine, Green Beret, CIA Ground Branch operator, commander of CIA-JSOC OMEGA Teams) joins for a no-holds-barred tactical breakdown of Maduro's extraction what it means for U.S. security, the risks of power vacuums and cartel chaos, and chilling parallels to America's escalating civil unrest fueled by paid agitators and radical rhetoric. As Trump hints at softening deportations for "good" workers while DHS launches its "Worst of the Worst" criminal alien site, the stakes couldn't be higher.

From Minneapolis mayhem where blue leaders release rapists and murderers while white liberal women scream lies about ICE "gassing babies" to the WEF's crumbling globalist grip, we expose the engineered cultural decay and mass migration destroying nations. Kristi Noem calls out the chaos, a new "Deport White Liberal Women" movement rises, and the suspense builds: Are we on the brink of revival... or irreversible collapse? This is raw, unfiltered truth, catch US LIVE NOW!!


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

