Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Human Walking Spike Protein Factories are indeed Worrisome. How do you protect yourself ? So many people have been vaxxed. I compare it to a Flu patient walking around coughing on everybody.
133 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published a day ago |

Now that we are active on Hostel World here in Medellin ( you can see us on :  Cannabis Retreat Medellin Colombia -  I worry about filling up our house with Walking Spike Protein Factory Humans.  

Oh my gosh , I just realized I posted the wrong video.  Too funny.  This video is showing my office at the Patriots Cannabis Co.  The next one show the Spike Protein discussion.

Keywords
proteinspikefactories

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket