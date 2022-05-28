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Drink Along 34 Absolute Pineapple Martini (in a can) 4.75/5
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71 views • May 28, 2022
Absolut Pineapple Martini in a can? Yup the wonders of the modern age.
*Since this contains actual Vodka she isn't technically beer
She runs 10 ABV which puts her at twice the average content of most Pils and Lagers.
This is a quite palatable concoction and makes an interesting change of pace when you are just beered out. Lets face it folks we all get tired of the same old same old eventually. This isn't overly sweet and the alcohol isn't overly present in the after taste. She lists apple juice and hibiscus among the flavors which might explain why it isn't overly pineapple-y as well.
Not a bad addition to the cooler if you want to change it up a bit.
Be warned tho at 10% she'll sneak up on you before you know it.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one w me.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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*Since this contains actual Vodka she isn't technically beer
She runs 10 ABV which puts her at twice the average content of most Pils and Lagers.
This is a quite palatable concoction and makes an interesting change of pace when you are just beered out. Lets face it folks we all get tired of the same old same old eventually. This isn't overly sweet and the alcohol isn't overly present in the after taste. She lists apple juice and hibiscus among the flavors which might explain why it isn't overly pineapple-y as well.
Not a bad addition to the cooler if you want to change it up a bit.
Be warned tho at 10% she'll sneak up on you before you know it.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one w me.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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