INSIDE THE CAPITOL HILL COVID FORUM

Dec 13, 2022





Watch full hearing highlights of a Capitol Hill Covid Forum hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson. The hearing, ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries,” held in Washington D.C. on December 7th, 2022, featured global experts in Public Health, Science and Medicine, Law and Media, with testimony from victims of Covid vaccine injury.





Watch the Full 3-hour hearing here:

https://bit.ly/JohnsonVaccineHearing





