Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
INSIDE THE CAPITOL HILL COVID FORUM
2103 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Dec 13, 2022


Watch full hearing highlights of a Capitol Hill Covid Forum hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson. The hearing, ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries,” held in Washington D.C. on December 7th, 2022, featured global experts in Public Health, Science and Medicine, Law and Media, with testimony from victims of Covid vaccine injury.


Watch the Full 3-hour hearing here:

https://bit.ly/JohnsonVaccineHearing


#CapitolHillCovidForm #RonJohnson #Covid19 #HearingHighlights


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20h5v4-inside-the-capitol-hill-covid-forum.html


Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinecapitol hilldel bigtreehighwiresenatorforumjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidron johnsonwhat they arehow they workcauses of injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket