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Finally the world is rising!
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302 views • August 02, 2021
Most countries around the world are stepping outside their comfort zone to express their discontentment for what their Governments are doing. Some are not and I'm sure you can guess which but still it's so nice to see the world for the most part standing together in the fight against oppression and communism.
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