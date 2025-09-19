XLM & HBAR Analysis 👉 Elliott Wave Counts & Bearish Divergences ✅

🔍 In today’s video, I provide a detailed technical analysis of XLM (Stellar) and HBAR (Hedera) on the Daily and 4-Hour charts. We’ll break down the Elliott Wave counts, examine potential bearish divergences, and highlight key price levels that could influence short-term market moves.





Whether you’re a trader or a long-term investor in XLM or HBAR, this video





📊 Key Topics Covered:

-XLM (Stellar) daily chart technical analysis

-XLM (Stellar) 4-hour chart breakdown

-Elliott Wave counts for XLM and HBAR

-Short-term bearish divergences to watch

-HBAR (Hedera) daily chart analysis

-HBAR (Hedera) 4-hour chart breakdown

-Key support and resistance levels for XLM & HBAR

-Potential short-term price movements and scenarios





✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Born Down" by Johnny Strong | From his Warhorse Album.





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.