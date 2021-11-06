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Tangerine Dream - White Eagle - 1982
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12 views • November 06, 2021
Tangerine Dream - White Eagle
White Eagle is the seventeenth major release and twelfth studio album by Tangerine Dream.[2] It reached No. 57 in the UK album chart in a 5-week run.
The title track was remixed and went on to become the theme music for a German TV series Tatort (Crime Scene) with a German title "Das Mädchen auf der Treppe".
White Eagle is the seventeenth major release and twelfth studio album by Tangerine Dream.[2] It reached No. 57 in the UK album chart in a 5-week run.
The title track was remixed and went on to become the theme music for a German TV series Tatort (Crime Scene) with a German title "Das Mädchen auf der Treppe".
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