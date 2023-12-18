Everyday Work of Russian Soldiers in Marinka

Found the story behind this video, so adding after... Cynthia

Everyday work of our soldiers in Marinka.

"Palyanitsa" didn't work...

An AFU soldier hid in the ruins and mistook Russian troops for reinforcements.

ℹ️"Palyanitsa" is a word that Ukrainians use to "test" if the person is Ukrainian.

While Ukrainians say “palyanitsya” the Russians say “palyanitsa”







