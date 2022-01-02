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transistor de grafeno 26 GHz y 5G es la combinación para desastres - transistor de graphene 26 GHz and 5G es the combination for disaster
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35 views • January 02, 2022
transistor de grafeno 26 GHz y 5G es la combinación para desastres
ambos van de la mano
La vacuna-Caballo de Troya con grafeno,
Con el grafeno que tienen todos los inoculados,
¿ves el peligro en el futuro cuando la 5G se encienda a 26 GHz?
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transistor de graphene 26 GHz and 5G es the combination for disaster
they both go hand in hand
The vaccine – Trojan horse with graphene,
With the graphene that all the inoculated ones have,
do you see the danger in the future when 5G is turned on to 26GHz?
https://www.photonics.com/Articles/26-GHz_Graphene_Transistor/a35858
ambos van de la mano
La vacuna-Caballo de Troya con grafeno,
Con el grafeno que tienen todos los inoculados,
¿ves el peligro en el futuro cuando la 5G se encienda a 26 GHz?
---------
transistor de graphene 26 GHz and 5G es the combination for disaster
they both go hand in hand
The vaccine – Trojan horse with graphene,
With the graphene that all the inoculated ones have,
do you see the danger in the future when 5G is turned on to 26GHz?
https://www.photonics.com/Articles/26-GHz_Graphene_Transistor/a35858
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