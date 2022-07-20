The True Dangers of the Deteriorating Mental Health of the Left Exposed

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Owen Shroyer of https://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer and Jacob Engels of https://centralfloridapost.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the true dangers of the deteriorating mental health of the left.
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