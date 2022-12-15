15. Quietening the Soul: Gotta. Do. It

http://freedomshock.com



We only find value in those things we are personally invested in. The Creator requires us to be personally invested in our relationship with Him. One of the ways we invest in this relationship is by taking responsibility for all of our careless ways.

If we can be honest and diligent enough to do this, the Creator has a surprise in store that will quieten our souls big-time. It won't be easy. But it will be worth it!

