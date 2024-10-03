BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOOD MORNING AMERICA PROMOTES GROOMING BOY IN DRAG
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
297 views • 7 months ago

"This is so sad… But unfortunately, the LEFT aka Democrat Party is doing similar to children in AMERICA, and throughout the West….

And they aren’t even trying to hide their perversion.

The ABC award winning, morning show, GOOD MORNING AMERICA with Michael Strahan, features an 11 year old boy dressed in drag, who dances “provacatively,” to wild applause from the audience.

Then the 11 year old is asked about all the notes he gets from older drag queens who are inspired by him…

Unbelievable..

The MAINSTREAM LEFT ⬇️👺

https://x.com/snoopsmom123/status/1794552738891600288

Keywords
americagroomingboydisneyabcgoodmorningdraggood morning america
