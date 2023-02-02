CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Victory Over Twitter Trolls!

February 2, 2023: My guest this week is former RCMP member, Nadine Ness, a wonderful Saskatchewan mother of 4 young children and founder of Unified Grassroots. Nadine is a freedom fighter and has a large following on Twitter. She recently experienced a “permanent suspension” of her Twitter account, based on attacks by some who objected to her truthful, respectful tweets. Fortunately, her account was restored in less than 24 hours and she continues to inform and encourage freedom-loving Canadians through social media.

You can follow Nadine at: https://twitter.com/NadineGNess





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/