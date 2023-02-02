Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Victory Over Twitter Trolls!
43 views
channel image
CHP Canada
Published 16 days ago |

February 2, 2023: My guest this week is former RCMP member, Nadine Ness, a wonderful Saskatchewan mother of 4 young children and founder of Unified Grassroots. Nadine is a freedom fighter and has a large following on Twitter. She recently experienced a “permanent suspension” of her Twitter account, based on attacks by some who objected to her truthful, respectful tweets. Fortunately, her account was restored in less than 24 hours and she continues to inform and encourage freedom-loving Canadians through social media.

You can follow Nadine at: https://twitter.com/NadineGNess


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
censorshipsocial mediatwitterelon muskchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortrollsconvoytruckersrcmpsaskatchewancovidcdnpolichpcanadachp talksnadine nessunified grassrootsskpoli

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket