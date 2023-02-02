CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Victory Over Twitter Trolls!

February 2, 2023: My guest this week is former RCMP member, Nadine Ness, a wonderful Saskatchewan mother of 4 young children and founder of Unified Grassroots. Nadine is a freedom fighter and has a large following on Twitter. She recently experienced a “permanent suspension” of her Twitter account, based on attacks by some who objected to her truthful, respectful tweets. Fortunately, her account was restored in less than 24 hours and she continues to inform and encourage freedom-loving Canadians through social media.
