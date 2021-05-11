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Wake Up!
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111 views • May 11, 2021
Wake Up
No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie.
See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
THE VACCINE CONSPIRACY: U.S. Government Colludes With Big Pharma To Poison The American People
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223498513143406592?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://www.dropbox.com/s/n2v70ycznb3wcpa/Dissolving%20Illusions.docx?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/nalbnqa4ogd8vq4/vaers%20and%20euro%20vaers.docx?dl=0
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre
MUST SEE PLAYLISTs!!!
_____________________
_______________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N
2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si
3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US
4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB
5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht
6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6
8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C
11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9gp6MZ
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
My Links:
_______________________________
Website: https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
MINDS (most active) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
Data Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
Drop Space https://drop.space/@Shane_St_Pierre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
WEGO https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
RocyCast FB Alt https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Roxycast MockingBird Media Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNVdzE0p72W-aca4HofhbA
No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie.
See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
THE VACCINE CONSPIRACY: U.S. Government Colludes With Big Pharma To Poison The American People
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223498513143406592?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://www.dropbox.com/s/n2v70ycznb3wcpa/Dissolving%20Illusions.docx?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/nalbnqa4ogd8vq4/vaers%20and%20euro%20vaers.docx?dl=0
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre
MUST SEE PLAYLISTs!!!
_____________________
_______________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N
2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si
3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US
4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB
5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht
6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6
8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C
11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9gp6MZ
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
My Links:
_______________________________
Website: https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
MINDS (most active) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
Data Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
Drop Space https://drop.space/@Shane_St_Pierre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
WEGO https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
RocyCast FB Alt https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Roxycast MockingBird Media Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNVdzE0p72W-aca4HofhbA
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