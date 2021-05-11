BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wake Up!
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1919 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • May 11, 2021
Wake Up

No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie.
See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
THE VACCINE CONSPIRACY: U.S. Government Colludes With Big Pharma To Poison The American People
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223498513143406592?referrer=shane_st_pierre

https://www.dropbox.com/s/n2v70ycznb3wcpa/Dissolving%20Illusions.docx?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/nalbnqa4ogd8vq4/vaers%20and%20euro%20vaers.docx?dl=0
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre

MUST SEE PLAYLISTs!!!
_____________________
_______________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists

1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N

2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si

3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US

4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB

5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht

6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh

7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6

8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM

9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8

10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C

11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9gp6MZ




SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'

Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/

Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/


My Links:
⁣_______________________________
Website: https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
MINDS (most active) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
Data Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
Drop Space https://drop.space/@Shane_St_Pierre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
WEGO https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
RocyCast FB Alt https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Roxycast MockingBird Media Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNVdzE0p72W-aca4HofhbA
Keywords
femaanonymousdeepstatescamdemicsavethechildrendeathcamps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy