The Tik Tok Ban Smokescreen

In its short 6 year lifespan Beijing based company Bytedance's Tik Tok has surpassed google.com with well over 2 billion downloads worldwide. From the outset, the Chinese Algorithm Source code had been collecting the habits and inner intent of every single user. Building a psychological profile of each user while addicting them to content promoting self harm by catering to their preferences and habits. Most of them children.

Meanwhile, privacy policy moderators and employees answering directly to the Chinese Communist Party have access to private chats and all collected personal information. Four Employees at Bytedance were fired in 2022 for doxing journalists sensitive information and ip addresses.

And as Russia and China unite to bring an end to the global institution of the American dollar. Russia banned all silicon valley social media, while utilizing Tik Tok to wall off Russian citizens from the outside world.

Lurking under the surface of the seemingly most bipartisan committee in Congress addressing the Tik Tok distraction lies Communist level legislation like the Restrict Act for example. Authorizing the secretary of commerce to review and prohibit certain transactions between persons in the U.S. and foreign adversaries,investigating tech products and services that could pose national security risks. The Restrict Bill would allow "Any software, hardware, or any other product or service integral to the telecommunications products and services" with over 1,000,000 users would now be at the governments disposal to review, prosecute, and take possession of. Including your home security system. The Federal Government could review all of your personal information without notification. Banning any game, application, or thing they deem fit if it "poses a risk".

Using a VPN carries up to 20 years in prison AND/OR up to $1,000,000 in fines. The final death knell to Free speech on the internet.

This new horizon of the collection of personal data has been seeping into company and client and employee relationships for years, emboldening the totalitarian landscape.

Any fool still using the mass mind controlling Tik Tok is merely a rat in a Totalitarian cage. Under the boot of a rabid hydra of propaganda growing in power every day as technocrats reach the coming singularity of AI. Personal data sacrificed at the alter of the Communist party and the global psyop Eugenic engineers.