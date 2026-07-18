The Exorcist: What's Really Attached To You? | Laura Van Tyne | The Conscious Man 7 Podcast Ep. 143

What if the thoughts you call your own were never yours to begin with?





Most people have never once questioned who, or what, is actually behind the wheel.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Laura Van Tyne, remote viewer, psychic healer, certified past-life regressionist, and negative-entity remover, to explore how unseen forces attach to us, what they feed on, and how we take our sovereignty back for good.





We unpack her own origin story, from an ordinary life as a Southern California middle school teacher and mother of three, to the ten-year spiritual siege that took over her home and turned her into one of the few people on earth who does this work professionally. That rupture pushed her into a world of remote viewing, past-life regression, and the removal of the entities most people don't even believe exist.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 Why an earthbound ghost and a non-human dark entity are not the same thing

🔹 How much of your own personality might not actually belong to you

🔹 The salt test Laura uses to unmask a spiritual imposter

🔹 What she remembers from the fall of Lemuria and Atlantis

🔹 The "black cubes of Saturn" she sees quietly draining people's energy

🔹 The ancient black cube at the centre of Mecca and what stood there before Islam

🔹 How to build genuine soul health and reclaim your free will





Most people are not broken. They are not weak. They are carrying something that was never theirs.





This conversation is that lens.





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🌐 Connect with Laura via any of the links below:





Website – https://lauravantyne.com/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@lauravantyne

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/lauravantyne/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/laura.vantyne

Twitter/X – https://x.com/thekarmicpath

Book – Soul Tribe: Navigating the Spiritual War – https://amzn.to/4fzBQJI

Book – Battle with the Dark Side: From Teacher to Exorcist – https://amzn.to/4hb2slp

Book – Spiritual War – https://amzn.to/3QTwIH1

Email – [email protected]





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, when Laura said your personality might not even be yours, did something click for you?

📤 Share this with someone in your world who's been fighting the same wall over and over and can't work out why.





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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]





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#LauraVanTyne #TheExorcist #RemoteViewer #EntityRemoval #DarkEntities #SpiritualWarfare #DemonHunter #SoulSovereignty #PastLifeRegression #Lemuria #Atlantis #SpiritualProtection #SoulHealth #EnergyClearing #Possession #ConsciousMan7 #SpiritualAwakening #FreeWill #PsychicHealer #TheKarmicPath



