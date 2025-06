6.26.25 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Mark Abrahms, 45 Years Experience Of MSM Programming & Mind Control

Interviewing 45 year plus main stream media reporter, Mark Abrams on how the entire new system is built on programming and propaganda, something he's known for many decades, and worked within as best he could.





To follow Mark, you can find him athttps://linktr.ee/fakenews7ny

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/





EVENTS...

Tactical Civics Clearfield County PA

Saturday June 28, 2025 at 6:00pm

Hyde Fire Hall

1618 Washington Ave.

Clearfield PA 16830





Tactical Civics Georgia

July 12, 2025 at 4:00pm

Hoboken Community Center

294 Chicago Ave

Hoboken GA





EPIC Cruise w/ Sacha Stone, archeocosmologist David Emery, myself and others!! Come spend 10 days with us visiting historic sites in Turkey, Greece, Cypress & Egypt from Oct 1-11, 2025. Check out details at https://www.divinetravels.com/Mediterranean2025.html

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com





Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at http://mphcs.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "PSF" for best price





Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/





Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter





Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx





Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx





Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1





Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio





Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038