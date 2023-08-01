Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Bashes Biden “Crime Family” “Mobsters,” Praises Blocking of Hunter Sweetheart Deal
channel image
GalacticStorm
2074 Subscribers
Shop now
76 views
Published 21 hours ago

Exclusive: Trump Bashes Biden “Crime Family” “Mobsters,” Praises Blocking of Hunter Sweetheart Deal


Former President Donald Trump praised the Delaware judge who picked apart a plea deal that Trump said was “beyond sweetheart” for President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden last week, while also ripping Biden’s “crime family” as a bunch of “mobsters.”




Keywords
presidentdonald j trumpagenda 47breitbart interview

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket