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ASSASSI HAITIAN
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12 views • January 18, 2022
Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Originally Published 07/13/2021 Haitian President Covid https://youtu.be/vEYcGTI1HP0 Haitian President Assassinated https://youtu.be/HX3Enyow7Zs https://youtu.be/quHp2QC7wPM FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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